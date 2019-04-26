Everyone likes a long shot, right?

With just two games of the season to go, Sheffield Wednesday have a faint – but still mathematically possible – chance of sneaking into the top six and bagging a play-off place.

Wednesday are currently in 9th place in the league table – four points off 6th place Derby County who are on 67 points, Middlesbrough in 7th with 67 points and Bristol City in 8th with 66 points.

They could keep up with the trio of play-off chasing clubs with a win this weekend against Preston North End to take the race to a final sprint on the last day of the season.

But if that's to happen then the Owls need to rely on a specific run of results from the teams around them this weekend.

In an ideal world, one draw and six losses in the fixtures involving Boro, Bristol City and Derby would do the trick...

But one thing is certain: Steve Bruce's men MUST win at Deepdale tomorrow otherwise the dream is well and truly dead.

Wednesdayites will need to pray for the following results to allow the Owls to catch the clubs above them:

Bristol City v Derby County – draw. A win for either side would end Wednesday's play-off hopes as goal difference would count against them even if they win their last two games.

Middlesbrough v Reading – Ideally, a Reading win. In theory a draw would be enough to take things to the last day of the season but that would have to happen as well as a Bristol City/Derby County draw.

Mid-week matches

If the footballing gods smile on Wednesday on Saturday, there’s the additional bother of midweek matches as both Derby and Bristol City ave a game in hand. Not ideal.

Both teams are away as the Robins travel to Millwall and the Rams are in action at Swansea.

Providing both teams draw against each other this weekend, Derby MUST lose while Bristol City losing too is ideal but a draw would still work for Wednesday mathematically.

That would take things to the final day, where the fixtures are…

Sheffield Wednesday v Queens Park Rangers

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion

Rotherham United v Middlesbrough

Hull City v Bristol City

IF it comes to next Sunday and the Owls still haven't been ruled out, then it’s win at any cost AND hope that West Brom, Rotherham and Hull all win.

The odds

All that might seem like Wednesday need a miracle, so what are the odds?

Betfair and Paddy Power have an Owls top six finish at 275/1, while Bet165 have odds of 200/1 and Sky Bet have it at 150/1.

If Leicester won the Premier League with odds of 5,000/1 anything's possible, right?