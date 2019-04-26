Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce says he would love to re-sign defender Michael Hector next season.

The Owls chief says that he is interested in the prospect of bringing the Chelsea loan man back to Hillsborough for a second season, but neither club has entered negotiations yet.

Speaking to the media ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash at Preston North End, Bruce said: “We would love to bring Michael Hector back, of course we would.

“He is still a Chelsea player and we would have to speak to Chelsea and see what they want but I would love to bring him back of course I would.

“I haven’t got into negotiations with anybody yet because all we have been focusing on is can we do the impossible.”

Hector has one year remaining on his Chelsea contract and has been sent on loan to 17 clubs over the course of his professional career.

The 26-year-old central defender has made 39 appearances in all competitions since joining Wednesday and has become a fan favourite for his commanding performances alongside captain Tom Lees.

Chelsea are appealing a transfer embargo that would affect their ability to sign players, but not allow them to leave on loan or permanent deals this summer.

Hector joined the Owls at the tail end of a transfer embargo imposed on Wednesday last summer, and Bruce admits that financial restrictions are still something the club needs to be mindful of in the off season this year.

“We are still focused on whether we can do the impossible,” he said.

“It’s fair to say it’s well documented that we are in financial fair play

“We have seen if you break them and flaunt them then you get penalty points and deductions and you’re goosed before you start.”

Wednesday take on 11th-placed Preston at Deepdale tomorrow before the season ends at Hillsborough against QPR next weekend.