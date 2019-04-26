Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach ruled out for remainder of the season with injury 

Adam Reach is likely to miss Sheffield Wednesday’s final two matches of the season, while Achraf Lazaar is also a doubt for tomorrow's trip to Preston North End.

Owls chief Steve Bruce provided updates on both players, who featured in Monday’s match against Bristol City which it seems was Reach’s final Owls performance of the campaign.

Reach has recently missed matches with both knee and Achilles complaints after a run of 47 appearances for Wednesday in all competitions in 2018/19.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s trip to Deepdale, Bruce said: "Lazaar is struggling. He has phoned in this morning sick.

"Reach is not right. I don't think he will play the next two games.

“He has been carrying a knee injury for a little bit. He will not play again this season.”

Wednesday will be boosted by the possible return of goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, who has missed the last two matches against Bristol City and Norwich City after being injured in the warm up at Carrow Road.

Cameron Dawson has filled in between the sticks in the interim, but Bruce confirmed Wednesday’s number one - who is out of contract at the end of the season – has returned to training.

"He trained for the first time yesterday,” Bruce said. “We will see how his knee is and how he has reacted to training but yesterday was a positive sign.”