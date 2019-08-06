"That's a funny way to spell Michael Hector!": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Paul Jones signing
Sheffield Wednesday’s signing of experienced goalkeeper Paul Jones may not be the transfer news the club’s fans were dreaming of.
But judging by the response of the majority on social media, the news has been welcomed, with several fans describing Jones’ signing as ‘necessary’.
Jones signs after an injury to third-choice Joe Wildsmith and the red card of number one Keiren Westwood on Saturday. Cameron Dawson will take the gloves for this weekend’s clash with Barnsley.
With the departure of Portuguese forward Lucas Joao nearing completion, expectant supporters are hoping the club can strengthen further before the transfer window slams shut.
This morning a supporter’s club claimed responsibility for a banner placed outside Hillsborough demanding the return of centre-half Michael Hector, who is reportedly available for transfer from Chelsea.
And while caretaker manager Lee Bullen said the club would make efforts to sign the Jamaican international, he admitted the financial aspect of the deal would make it difficult.
Bullen said he would like to bring in ‘one or two’ more signings, although this is not thought to include Jones. The transfer window closes on Thursday at 5pm.