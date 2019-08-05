Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao on the verge of joining Reading
Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is on the brink of joining Reading for an undisclosed fee, The Star can reveal.
It is thought the Owls reached an agreement with the Royals over a deal for Joao on Monday and the Portuguese striker will head south to undergo a medical on Tuesday.
I understand that Reading have agreed to pay a substantial fee for the 25-year-old, who joined Wednesday in the summer of 2015 from Nacional.
Joao scored after coming on as a second half substitute in the Owls' 3-1 triumph at Reading last weekend.
Speaking after the Championship tussle, Royals boss José Gomes admitted he is a big fan of Joao.
He said: "I talked with him before the game last season (as well as today). We speak Portuguese and he played in Portugal before.
"He's a good player but he's a Sheffield Wednesday player."
Joao has found the back of the net 28 times in 126 appearances in Owls colours since arriving from Portugese club Nacional.
He featured prominently in the Wednesday side that reached the 2016 Championship play-off final and memorably scored in their superb League Cup victory over Arsenal at Hillsborough.
But he struggled to hold down a regular first-team spot in Carlos Carvalhal's second year at the helm and was farmed out on loan to Blackburn Rovers where he scored three goals in 13 outings.
His form has been inconsistent in the past 24 months, but he still notched 10 goals last year as Wednesday secured a top-half finish. Sixteen of Joao's goals have come from off the bench.
The Owls are keen to reduce the number of forwards on their books before Thursday's transfer deadline, with former boss Steve Bruce having previously described their squad as ‘lopsided’.
Scotland international Jordan Rhodes continues to attract interest from Premier League newcomers Norwich City.