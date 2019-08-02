Everything Lee Bullen had to say about Sheffield Wednesday's prospects of re-signing Michael Hector

Hector spent last season on loan at Wednesday and was named the Championship club's player of the season following a string of outstanding performances.

Despite heading back to Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign, the 26-year-old has previously expressed his desire to join the Owls on a permanent basis.

Hector, who has been heavily linked with a move to Fulham over the summer, has never played for Chelsea.

Owls defender Michael Hector

Speaking prior to their league opener at Reading, Bullen told The Star that "there is a chance" Hector could rejoin Wednesday before the market closes on Thursday, August 8.

He said: "Michael loved his time here. But we’re also mindful of financial aspects of every sort of deal that we’re looking at.

“He’s well-liked here by supporters. But, obviously, he’s coming from a mega club in Chelsea, who have a valuation on their players.

“If we can fit that into what we’re doing then I’m sure it’s something that the chairman will look at.

“If it’s something that’s financially not right for the club, then we’ll have to look at other opportunities."

The Owls have added three new faces this summer in free agents Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris.

But Bullen, placed in charge of the Owls on a temporary basis after Steve Bruce left for Newcastle on July 17, remains optimistic of bringing in further reinforcements to improve their strength in depth.

"We have been working hard all pre-season on running up a list of areas that we maybe feel need a little bit of strengthening," said Bullen, who stated earlier this week that Wednesday could do with another centre-back, central midfielder and winger.