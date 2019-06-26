Sheffield Wednesday will be patient in their bid to bring back Premier League trio

The club are understood to be happy with their dealings so far, having agreed deals with Julian Börner, Moses Obubajo and most recently Kadeem Harris, and are likely to dip into the loan market for further reinforcements in what is likely to be a busy few weeks at S6.

The Star understands efforts to bring back 2018/19 alumni Michael Hector, Rolando Aarons and Josh Onomah – from Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur respectively – are ongoing, but with Premier League clubs busy assembling their squads ahead of the September 1 deadline, Wednesday are expected to have to stay patient.

Fan’s favourite Michael Hector is understood to be a priority, but talks have been held up by the vacant managerial seat at parent club Chelsea, who have shipped him out on loan every season since his signing in 2015.

Wednesday are now odds-on with the bookmakers to secure the Jamaican international’s services, and with Frank Lampard likely to be unveiled as their new boss any day now, they hope negotiations can be accelerated in the coming weeks.

The signing of winger Harris has done little to sedate the club’s interest in Aarons, who has reportedly attracted interest from Greek side Panathinaikos in recent weeks.

Bruce said earlier this summer: "We would all like to get business done early but sometimes it is difficult, especially with the big clubs.

“The Premier League clubs don't make their mind up on certain players until they name their 25-man squads so sometimes you have to be a bit patient to wait to see what you can get and that is what we do.

"We are not going to sign anyone for the sake of it.

"At Aston Villa last year, we signed Tammy Abraham on deadline day and look at how well he has done.