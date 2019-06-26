The bookies have Michael Hector odds-on to sign for Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday fan’s favourite Michael Hector is now odds-on to sign for the club, according to bookmakers.
The centre-half proved a hit with Owls supporters while on loan from Chelsea last season, making 41 appearances and scoring two goals.
Wednesday have been in talks with the Stamford Bridge club for some time, and with club legend Frank Lampard expected to be unveiled as their new manager any day now, any existing negotiations at the club are likely to be accelerated.
Despite a transfer ban leaving Lampard unable to strengthen his squad, it is not considered likely that 26-year-old Hector is part of his plans. The Jamaica international is yet to play a game for the Blues, having enjoyed loans at home club Reading, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hull City before his stint with Wednesday.
Steve Bruce’s men are a long way ahead of rival clubs in the betting – which includes loan moves – at 2-5, with Fulham next-best priced at 10-1. West Brom, Leeds, Reading and Aston Villa are further back.
Hector would represent an expensive aquisition for the club, who may well prefer another loan.
The defender has previously expressed his desire to join the Owls on a permanent basis, saying: "I’ve enjoyed my time here at Sheffield. Hopefully something gets sorted."