Panathinaikos set to make move for former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rolando Aarons
Former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Rolando Aarons is wanted by Panathinaikos, according to reports.
The Newcastle United man is said to have attracted attention from the Greek side, after impressing for Wednesday before being sidelined with injury.
Wednesday are not thought to be pursuing a return for Aarons, who scored one goal in nine Championship matches for the club.
Aarons spent part of last season on loan in Europe at FC Slovan Liberec before joining Wednesday along with Magpies team mate Achraf Lazaar in January.
He has two years left on his contract with Newcastle, and although the Greek side are strapped for cash they are reportedly willing to pay a portion of the 23-year-old’s weekly wages to bring him in on a temporary basis.