Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours and news: Owls move in on target, Steve Bruce to Newcastle United latest, Everton youngster wanted
Here’s all today’s transfer rumours and news involving Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday are close to securing a deal for long time target Kadeem Harris, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with the club.
He underwent a medical yesterday and could join on a free transfer from Cardiff City when his contract expires at his current club at the end of this month, or when Wednesday’s soft embargo is lifted.
Meanwhile, rumours have been circulating linking Steve Bruce with the Newcastle United job ever since Rafa Benitez announced he would be leaving St James’s Park but new reports should give Wednesdayites hope that’s nothing more than gossip.
Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter
A report in The Telegraph suggests that while Magpies owner Mike Ashley thinks Bruce would be a safe pair of hands, he’s not high profile enough to be shortlisted.
Odds have fallen on Michael Hector returning to Hillsborough next season after sources at the Owls revealed that they have remained in talks with representatives from Chelsea in the hopes of bringing their player of the season back.
And finally, new reports have linked Wednesday with a loan move for 20-year-old Everton winger Josh Bowler.