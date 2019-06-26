Sheffield Wednesday move a step closer to securing the services of long-time transfer target
Sheffield Wednesday have moved a step closer to completing the signing of Cardiff City Kadeem Harris on a free transfer.
Sources close to the Championship club say personal terms have been finalised with the winger and confirmed he underwent a medical with the Owls yesterday.
Harris, who will leave the Bluebirds when his contract expires at the end of this month, has reportedly agreed a three-year year contract.
The Star understands Harris, a quick, direct wide man, has been on Wednesday's radar since the end of last season.
Middlesbrough were also strongly linked with a move for Harris but the Owls appear to have won the race to sign the talented 26-year-old.
Harris, who made his Football League debut at the tender age of 16 after coming through the ranks at Wycombe Wanderers, played 79 times for Cardiff, scoring seven goals.
But he struggled to command a regular starting berth in the Premier League last season, with Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock preferring Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Josh Murphy and Junior Hoilett in the wide positions.
Harris made 15 appearances in all competitions during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring one goal – the winner against Fulham last October - as Warnock's men failed to stay up.
Barring any late hitches, Harris will follow in the footsteps of defenders Julian Börner and Moses Odubajo in joining Steve Bruce's Wednesday revolution.
The Owls are expected to confirm their transfer dealings as soon as their soft transfer embargo has been lifted by the English Football League. It is believed Wednesday were placed under an embargo several weeks ago after filing their accounts late to EFL.
But the club, who have also tied Keiren Westwood, Liam Palmer and Kieran Lee down to new contracts, are confident they will soon satisfy the EFL's requirements and be able to trade again.