Sheffield Wednesday star Kadeem Harris opens up on his Cardiff City reunion

Owls winger Kadeem Harris

Harris, a fast, physical and direct winger, left the Welsh club in the summer, having played 79 times and scored seven goals during a seven-and-a-half-year spell in South Wales.

He particularly found first-team opportunities hard to come by in the Premier League last season, making just 13 appearances as Neil Warnock's side failed to retain their top-flight status.

Reflecting on his time at Cardiff, Harris admitted: "It was very mixed. I was there a long time, and had a lot of ups and downs, a rollercoaster ride for me.

"I learned a lot there, not just as a player on the pitch but how to be a good professional. I still think I can be better, there's always room for improvement, but I learned a lot at Cardiff.

"I didn't get as many opportunities as would have liked, but these things happen in football and I have moved on."

Several clubs inquired about Harris's services over the summer, including the Owls' Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

But former boss Steve Bruce persuaded the speedy wide man to move to Hillsborough and Harris has not looked back since joining the club on a free transfer.

Harris has been a revelation in Wednesday's colours, scoring twice and weighing in with two assists, in their steady start to the campaign. He has been one of their standout performers and established himself as a key figure in the Owls side.

Tonight Harris looks set to line up against his former Cardiff team-mate Lee Peltier.

"I am looking forward to it, he is a good friend as well. I did get the better of him a few times (in training), and I will be trying to do that on Friday on Sky," he said. "This fixture is definitely one I am looking forward to, I would be lying if I said I wasn't.

"I am excited and hopefully we can go there and get the result that we want."

Harris's dribbling ability and pace in the wide areas has added a new dimension to Wednesday's attack. His decision-making and end product is not always perfect in the final third, but Harris is a major outlet on the flanks.

He said: "I am pretty confident, but I have been since the first game of the season. I think I have a lot more to give and there is a to more to come from me. I set a target for myself, to get as many goals and assists this season as I could.

"One-on-ones, that's me in a nutshell, I love to take players on. I have done that ever since I came here and the manager has encouraged me to do it.

"So have the players, they don't mind if I have lost the ball. They know if I can beat the player, one or two times, I can get the cross in and obviously create a goal, or get a shot in. The players encourage that.

"As a rule we don't look at the opposition, we look at what we can do, and our strengths. We just focus on what we can do.

"I am one of those players who likes to get one-on-one and get crosses in the box.

"If I make a run, more often than not Barry Bannan will find me with a pass. Fletcher is brilliant in the air, a finisher, and can hold the ball up as well. I think we all complement each other, not just those two players but the whole squad."

The Owls have made a good start to life under Garry Monk, collecting 10 points from five outings.

Victory over Neil Warnock's Cardiff would see Wednesday go top of the Championship – with their rivals playing 24 hours later.

"It's an incentive, but the league position at this time of the season is not important," said Murphy. "At the end of the season, that's when you can make a judgement on your season.