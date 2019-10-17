Why Sheffield Wednesday chief Garry Monk thinks Cardiff City will be their toughest test to date

The Bluebirds, managed by ex-Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock, are unbeaten on their own turf this season. Warnock's men, who are currently in 11th position, three places below the Owls, have picked up 13 points out of a possible 15 at the Cardiff City Stadium since their relegation from the top-flight.

Monk said: "They are experienced.

"Neil has done a fantastic job down there to galvanise the squad that he has and to get them into the Premier League.

"They have come down but managed to keep the nucleus of that squad together. They have got the experience of Premier League football behind them and the experience of getting out of this league.

"They are a very, very experienced squad and that is always dangerous in this league.

"They are a strong outfit. We know how they approach it and it will be a tough, physical game for us but they have also got quality in their ranks.

"They have that extra experience and quality in the sense that they know what it takes to win games in this league and so does the manager."

Wednesday can go top of the Championship with a victory in South Wales.

But Monk, who expects some flak from the Cardiff fans given his previous association with their arch rivals Swansea City, is paying little attention to the league table.

He said: "I don't think league placings are really important right now. It doesn't mean a thing.

"Forget league placings; that is for everybody else to talk about.

Owls boss Garry Monk

"It is great to be in a healthy position and, of course, you are aware of it (the table) but it means nothing at this moment. Every team understand that but it is good to be collecting points and trying to gain points regularly."

Asked if it is an opportunity to send a statement out to the rest of the division, Monk told The Star: "It is always an opportunity against a powerful team that probably was up there with the favourites at the start of the season to go back up.

"We are going to there place and we know how tough it is going to be. We are under no illusions. I don't think I have ever played against Neil's side and not had a tough game.

"We have prepared for it and we have our own attributes and we will go there with confidence to try and put our game on the pitch. We have to match their areas of strength and try and show our qualities.