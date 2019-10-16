Sheffield Wednesday: "I will always be thankful for Neil Warnock' - Why Garry Monk has the utmost respect for Cardiff City manager

Warnock, the former Sheffield United chief and lifelong Blades fan, was the first manager to contact Monk when he took over Swansea City in 2014. Monk, who succeeded Michael Laudrup at the Liberty Stadium, has since had spells with Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

"I have met Neil on quite a few occasions now," said Monk. "He is one of a few managers when I first went into management who didn't know me who rang me, texted me and encouraged me in terms of my first steps into management.

"I will always be thankful for that because it is important to have people of his experience who take their time out to help you in management and welcome you into that management world.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He did tell me a few truths that were going to happen with all of his experience!

"He gave me a few bits (of advice) which I will keep to myself.

"He encouraged me and wants to supports young managers coming into the game. Every time I have spoken to him after games or maybe a conversation on the phone he has always been encouraging.

"It does your confidence and belief a world of good when someone like that takes the time out to help you out."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock. Anthony Devlin/PA Wire.

Warnock, a man who often divides football opinion but whose quality and experience is undisputed, has a record eight promotions on his CV across three decades, including four to the top flight.

Monk said: "He is a great guy. Eight promotions speaks for itself. You don't get eight promotions if you don't know what you are doing and he has done it in different styles.

"What I find with Neil's teams and what he gets spot on is all his teams get the fundamentals correct. They get the basics done right and do it consistently and that is the basis of any team. You have to get that right before you do anything else."

Their friendship will be put on hold on Friday evening when the Owls know a victory at the Cardiff City Stadium will send them top of the league.

Garry Monk, then manager of Leeds United, shakes hands with Neil Warnock

"I have got the utmost respect for Neil," said Monk. "He has been fantastic towards me in my five and a bit years in management.

"We are both competitors and I am sure in the game it will be full commitment and we will have a good chat afterwards."