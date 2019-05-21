Sheffield Wednesday legend interested in vacant Middlesbrough job

Boro are searching for a new boss after parting with Tony Pulis following their failure to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Pearson, currently out of work after a spell in Belgium with second tier OH Leuven, has told TeessideLive: “Middlesbrough is a football club that anyone in my position would have to contemplate.

Ex-Owls defender Nigel Pearson

“It’s a fantastic club. It’s a fantastic job. And Steve Gibson is a fantastic chairman.

“Whoever gets the job will be taking over a superb club with all the structures in place to be successful."

Pearson, who skippered Wednesday when the South Yorkshire club won the League Cup in 1991, enjoyed a glittering playing career at Middlesbrough. The centre-half pulled on the red shirt for four years in the 1990s, captaining them to two promotions to the top-flight and also led them out in three domestic cup finals.

“I was a bit surprised that it didn’t work for Tony Pulis but it shows you how difficult it is to be successful in the Championship," said Pearson.

“It is a very difficult division to get out of and it will only get harder as more teams come down from the Premier League with big money.

“Things don’t always run smoothly so it is about hopefully getting the fanbase to buy into the challenge. Sometimes you have to learn to enjoy the journey.

"In the modern game it is easy to lose contact with the supporters. I have very fond memories of my time at Middlesbrough and I know it is a passionate area where the club is so important to the community and to the fans.”

Pearson insists he is ready for a return to management, saying: "I want to get back to work. I want to find the next challenge, the right challenge."

He was heavily linked with the Boro role in the summer of 2017.

“Yes, I was in for the Boro job when Garry Monk was appointed,” he said. "I had talks with the club.