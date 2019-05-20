Steve Bruce seeks to stamp his footballing philosophy on Sheffield Wednesday
Steve Bruce, the Sheffield Wednesday boss, claims he has yet to truly stamp his footballing philosophy on the team.
This summer's transfer window represents Bruce's first real opportunity to rebuild the Owls' first-team squad.
Bruce, unveiled as Wednesday boss on the final-day of the January window, intends to freshen things up over the comings months. A host of senior players, including Gary Hooper, George Boyd and Marco Matias, will be released at the end of their contracts next month as part of Bruce's summer overhaul.
But Bruce, who is targeting a minimum of six new faces, has told The Star: "It takes longer than three or four months to change the philosophy (at a club) but I think the players understand what we are trying to achieve.
"They have bought into what we are trying to do and the reason why I have let some go is because we need some younger, fresher players."
The Owls, linked with a move for Wigan Athletic forward Nick Powell, have lost just three of Bruce's 18 matches at the helm. Yet despite a marked improvement in their performances and results, Wednesday finished six places and 10 points adrift of the play-off positions.
Bruce said: "We fell a bit short in the end but to even be close for so many weeks was a great achievement by the players.
"We went on a hell of a run and played all of the top teams at the end.
"We played some big teams and we played very well.
"We could have beaten Aston Villa and quite easily have beaten Norwich. If we had done that, it might have been a different story but it was not to be."