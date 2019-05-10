Sheffield Wednesday eye up move for defender Moses Odubajo

Right-back Moses Odubajo has emerged as a summer transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday, The Star can confirm.

Odubajo is among five players, including Yoann Barbet and Josh McEachran, who will leave Brentford when their contracts expire at the end of next month.

The 25-year-old returned to Griffin Park last summer on an initial one-year deal but, despite playing 35 times this season, the Bees declined to take up an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Odubajo, who began his career at Leyton Orient, has previously worked with Steve Bruce. The Owls chief shelled out £3.5m in the summer of 2015 to lure him away from Brentford to Hull City.

Odubajo helped Bruce's Tigers team beat Wednesday three years ago in the play-off final at Wembley and secure promotion to the Premier League.

Odubajo then suffered a serious knee injury in the 2016/17 pre-season which ruled him out of Hull's entire top-flight campaign. Following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, he was released by the Tigers last summer.

Odubajo was offered a chance to resurrect his career by Brentford, who re-signed him in August 2018. Odubajo was a consistent performer for the West London outfit, making 35 appearances in all competitions to help Thomas Frank's side finish 11th in the Championship.

As well as Odubajo, Wednesday are also after Arminia Bielefeld’s German centre-back and captain Julian Börner. The 28-year-old has held discussions with the Owls, having snubbed Arminia's contract extension.

Börner said: “Playing in England has been a lifetime dream of mine, which is now going to come true.

"I am very sorry that I had to go back on my word."