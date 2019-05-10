Julian Börner: How would he fit into the Sheffield Wednesday team? What does it mean for hopes of signing Michael Hector?

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to on the brink of signing German defender Julian Börner, which has raised questions over what this means to the Owls' chances of signing Michael Hector from Chelsea.

Owls boss Steve Bruce is determined to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion next season, and appears to have honed in on his first target in the shape of the Arminia Bielefeld captain, whose contract expires in the summer.

On the face of it, signing a left-sided centre-half - Hector's natural position - could be a worrying development for those hoping the Owls can capture the Chelsea man permanently in the summer.

The Jamaica international's future is also far form clear for a number of reasons: the Blues' appeal over their transfer ban was rejected; Hector's stellar season will have attracted attention for a number of Championship sides, and he could prove a costly acquisition for the Owls.

However, there's more factor suggesting the signing Börner shouldn't affect the club's pursuit of Hector: Firstly, the former is a highly versatile player, capable of playing in central midfield, left-back, as well as a centre-back.

Secondly, given the player's relatively minimal reputation in comparison to Hector, he's unlikely to be a regular starter next season. Tellingly, the Owls released Daniel Pudil earlier this week, which opens up a squad place for another backup defender.

Additionally, Börner looks to be coming in on the cheap, with his Bundesliga 2 wages unlikely to take a huge chunk out Steve Bruce's summer budget.

So, it appears the 28-year-old will be a utility player, capable of stepping in when required, and offering some invaluable leadership in the dressing room gained from his time captaining his current side.

There's no reason why Börner's arrival should be seen as thwarting progress in signing Hector - but we'll need to wait and see how the Owls' fare in their attempts to land their number one target.