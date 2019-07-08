One of Sheffield Wednesday's Yorkshire derbies has been moved for live television coverage
Sheffield Wednesday’s Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town will take place on Sunday September 15 after it was rescheduled for live television coverage.
By Alex Miller
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 16:23
The match, which was previously set to be played a day earlier, will be shown live on Sky Sports – the first Wednesday match of the season to be given live television coverage – and will kick-off at noon.
It will be the first time the two sides have met since the 2017 Championship play-offs, when the Terriers went through on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw. Huddersfield, a former club of Wednesday boss Steve Bruce, were relegated as the Premier League’s bottom side last season.
