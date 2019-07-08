Everything we know ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's pre-season training match against Shrewsbury Town

Shweffield Wednesday's Marco Matias slides in on eventual match-winner Jack Grimmer during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match in 2016.

The club have been on a warm weather training camp in Portugal since last Monday, and will take on the Shrews in what has been described as a ‘training match’. But what do we know about what is likely to be a relatively relaxed fixture? Let’s take a look.

Where and when?

The match will take place at the sun-baked Estadio da Nora in Albufeira, kicking off at 7pm. The 2,000-capacity ground is the home of FC Ferreiras, who do battle in Serie 'H' of the Campeonato Nacional de Seniores, the third tier of Portuguese football.

Can spectators watch the match?

Absolutely. Any Wednesday fans lucky enough to be holidaying in the area – or those die-hard enough to have made the trip across for the match – can attend, with ticket prices set at €10 for adults and €5 for anybody under the age of 12.

What sort of side is Steve Bruce likely to put out?

Both Wednesday and Shrewsbury have been keen to describe the fixture as a ‘training match’, so teams are likely to be mixed and the tempo a little way short of full-throttle. That said, the Owls are treating this as the next stage of pre-season and after a gruelling week of training, won’t settle for going through the motions, with players desperate to impress.

Of the full squad that travelled to Portugal, only defender Jordan Thorniley has left the camp. Soon-to-be-completed signings Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo and Kadeem Harris may feature. It is also possible that former Brentford free agent midfielder Josh McEachran, who flew out to join the club on Friday, will also play a part.

And what about the opposition?

Shrewsbury arrived in Portugal yesterday, and so are likely to be slightly behind Wednesday in terms of their pre-season preparations. The League One side are managed by Sam Ricketts and last season lifted themselves out of a dalliance with relegation to finish 18th. The Shrews have made no fewer than seven new signings, including combative loanee front man Steve Morison, all of whom are expected to be available tomorrow.

What happened last time the sides met?

Many Wednesday fans will remember a barn-burner of an FA Cup fourth-round clash back in January 2016 for all the wrong reasons as the Owls missed out on a money-spinning glamour tie with Manchester United.

A classy Lewis McGugan double had seemingly done the business for the Owls in Shropshire, only for the home side to equalise through Shaun Whalley in the 87th minute. With the New Meadow men on the charge, Carlos Carvalhal’s men were knocked out in the seventh minute of injury time when Jack Grimmer nodded a last-gasp effort past Lewis Price.