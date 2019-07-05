Exclusive: Former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran poised to train with Sheffield Wednesday
Free agent Josh McEachran is set to train with Sheffield Wednesday during their pre-season training camp in Portugal, The Star can reveal.
It is understood the midfielder, released at the end of last season by Brentford, flew out to Portugal on Friday evening and is scheduled to take part in his first training session on Saturday morning.
It is not beyond the realms of possibility that McEachran could get a run-out when Steve Bruce's squad take on Shrewsbury Town in an open training session at the Estadio da Nora (7.00pm), Ferreiras, Albufeira on Tuesday.
Should McEachran impress over the coming days, it remains to be seen whether the Owls can offer him a contract. Wednesday are currently operating under a soft transfer embargo.
But boss Bruce is contemplating strengthening his options in the midfield engine room. He recently expressed an interest in Will Vaulks but the Welsh international opted to join Cardiff City on a permanent basis.
As for McEachran, he kicked off his career at Premier League giants Chelsea. Once dubbed the 'new Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge', he made his Blues debut in a 4-1 victory over MSK Zilinia in the Champions League at the tender age of 17. He became the first player born after the inception of the competition to play in the tournament.
The Blues had high hopes for McEachran and tied him down to a five-year contract in 2011. But opportunities were few and far between at Chelsea as he made just five appearances for his boyhood club.
McEachran spent time on loan at Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Watford, Wigan and Vitesse Arnhem before he was sold to the Bees nearly for years ago.The 26-year-old featured 101 times at Griffin Park, scoring once in their home draw with Birmingham City last term. Despite clocking up 29 appearances, McEachran did not feature after February 26.
Along with Moses Odubajo, who has agreed an Owls deal, McEachran left the Bees at the end of his contract in June.