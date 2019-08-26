"He doesn't deserve the stick he gets": Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Sunderland's pursuit of Morgan Fox
Sheffield Wednesday are to expect an improved offer for left-back Morgan Fox from League One Sunderland in the coming days, The Star understands.
The Hillsborough club have already rejected one offer after a week that saw Fox take flack from a section of Wednesday supporters that were heard booing his name before their 1-0 Championship win over Luton Town last Tuesday.
Speaking after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Preston this weekend, he vowed to turn around their opinions, but according to reports in the Sunderland Echo is keen on the switch north.
With Championship clubs unable to add to their squads with the transfer window shut, opinion among Wednesdayites has been split as to whether they should lose Fox, who has failed to cement a place in the starting line-up since his 2017 move from Charlton.
Thousands have taken to social media to debate the sensibilities of any sale, and many appear concerned with the cover Wednesday would be left with at left-back following the departure of Matt Penney on loan to Jos Luhukay’s German second tier side St Pauli.