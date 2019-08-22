Sheffield Wednesday: Matt Penney joins Jos Luhukay's St Pauli side on loan
Left-sided player Matt Penney has joined 2. Bundesliga side St Pauli on a season-long loan deal.
By Dom Howson
Thursday, 22 August, 2019, 16:33
The move reunites the 21-year-old with former Owls boss Jos Luhukay, who is in charge of the German club. Luhukay, sacked by Wednesday last December, took over as St Pauli boss in April.
Penney burst on to the scene at Hillsborough last season, featuring 17 times after making his Owls debut in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland in August 2018.
Penney, who can operate at left-back or on the left wing, has previously had loan spells at Bradford City and Mansfield Town.