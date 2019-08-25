Sheffield Wednesday: Morgan Fox aims to silence Hillsborough boo-boys
Morgan Fox has vowed to win over the the Sheffield Wednesday boo-boys.
The left-back was booed by a section of the Owls supporters ahead of their home clash with Luton Town last week.
The 25-year-old was also the target of ire from some supporters when he was substituted in the home loss to Derby County last November.
But Fox, who moved to Hillsborough in January 2017 from Charlton Athletic, is determined to turn the cheers into jeers.
On the stick, Fox told The Star: "I was in the zone on the pitch and just focusing on my own game.
"It (the boos) is what it is. It is their opinion but I am fighting for the team and always give my all.
"I know I am good enough to play football here and hopefully I prove that."
With Liam Palmer sidelined by a back problem, the 25-year-old also started the last two matches, including Saturday's 2-1 loss at Preston North End.
On criticism, Fox said: "It is part of football. You have to be tough skinned.
"Of course, they (the fans) pay their money to come and watch us and are entitled to their opinion.
"You just have to take it on the chin and get on with it.
"I am going to carry on doing my bit for the team and putting my body on the line. I will always give 100 per cent."
Wednesday's Under-18s, meanwhile, claimed their first win of the season, beating Millwall 3-1 at Middlewood Road. L’Varn Brandy (2) and Lewis Farmer netted to seal Andy Holdsworth's team maximum points.