Extended match highlights of Sheffield Wednesday 1 Aston Villa 3 

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday surrendered a first-half lead and were left to pay for missed opportunities as they fell to a damaging loss to Steve Bruce's former club Aston Villa.

Gary Hooper marked his first Hillsborough appearance in over 15 months by breaking the deadlock in the seventh minute of yesterday's Championship duel.

The Owls' joy was short-lived as John McGinn equalised after good play by Andre Green.

The hosts had the better of the second half, with Steven Fletcher seeing his tame penalty well saved by Jed Steer.

Owls wait on Barry Bannan

Wednesday created a number of other good chances but their finishing was not up to scratch and Villa snatched a dramatic win after goals in added on time from substitute Albert Adomah and Tammy Abraham.

Click play to watch highlights of the match.

READ MORE

Sheffield Wednesday ace springs to the defence of Steven Fletcher

The unwanted double Steve Bruce bagged after Sheffield Wednesday’s dramatic defeat to Aston Villa

A furious Owls keeper Keiren Westwood after Aston Villa's two late goals

Dom Howson’s video verdict on Owls 1 Aston Villa 3