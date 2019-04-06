Sheffield Wednesday: watch Dom Howson’s verdict as Owls slip to 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday’s unbeaten run at home - and under Steve Bruce - came to an end at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon as they lost to Aston Villa.

The visitors bagged two late goals to earn a 3-1 win and all but end Wednesday’s hope of a late play-off push as the Owls now sit in 12th in the Championship with six games to go.

Steve Bruce and Sam Hutchinson.

Wednesday went ahead through Gary Hooper, who scored on his first Hillsborough appearance since 2017, before Villa equalised through John McGinn.

Albert Adomah and Tammy Abraham added a second and third for Dean Smith’s side in injury time.

Watch the video above for our man Dom Howson’s verdict on the match...