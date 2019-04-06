Sheffield Wednesday: Barry Bannan faces anxious wait to discover severity of hamstring injury

Owls midfielder Barry Bannan faces a nervous wait to find out the full extent of his hamstring injury.

Bannan sustained the problem in the second half of Saturday's home defeat to his former club Aston Villa. The 29-year-old, Wednesday's standout performer against Villa, was subbed off in the 73rd minute and replaced by Marco Matias.

The Owls fell to their first Championship loss since mid-January after two goals in added on time by Albert Adomah and Tammy Abraham.

Bannan posted on Twitter: "Not the result we wanted today. Sometimes it just don’t go your way. Thanks for your support and concern over my injury.

"I don’t know how bad the injury is. I will find out Monday when I have a scan."

Owls Barry Bannan leaves the field injured in the second half against Aston Villa

Steve Bruce, the Wednesday chief, could not hide his frustration after Bannan's injury setback.

"It is disappointing for us because we all know his qualities," he said. "He was excellent (against Villa) and was arguably the best player on the pitch."

The Owls were also forced to rejig their defence in the first half after Dominic Iorfa was forced off due to a thigh injury.

Asked if Iorfa could be available for selection when Wednesday entertain Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, Bruce replied: "I don't think so."

Liam Palmer is likely to fill in in at right-back while Morgan Fox is in pole position to play on the left hand side the defence.

