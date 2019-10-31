Exclusive: Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk makes key addition to his backroom staff

Monk, whose Wednesday side are currently fifth in the Championship, has brought in Needs as head of tactical analysis.

Needs has previously worked with Monk at his former clubs Swansea City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City.

A graduate of the University of Wales in Cardiff, Needs spent time coaching youth football in New York before being appointed as a performance analyst with the Swansea City academy in 2013.

Owls boss Garry Monk

Needs was then promoted to first-team performance analyst a year later. He stayed in that that role for a further two years before leaving to join Monk at Leeds, Boro and Birmingham.

The Star understands Needs officially began his Wednesday job last week.

It is believed Needs could soon be followed to Hillsborough by James Beattie. The former Sheffield United and England striker is keen to leave his coaching role at Birmingham and link up again with Monk.

Beattie, who enjoyed two spells as a player at Bramall Lane, has worked with Monk at all his previous clubs since managing Accrington Stanley in 2014.

He spent the majority of his nearly-500-game playing career at Southampton, but also enjoyed spells with the Blades and Everton.

When asked about Beattie at his press briefing ahead of the trip to Blackburn Rovers, Monk said “nothing” was close to being finalised.

"I am working with Bully [Lee Bullen], Thommo [Neil Thompson] and Nicky [Weaver] and those guys have been fantastic with me and every part of what we have done moving forward,” said Monk.

"If I can add help to what we have already got, I will always do that.

"But it is not up to me. It is up to Birmingham and whether those people are deemed surplus to requirements. It is not up to me; it is up to them.”