Aston Villa experience key to help Steve Bruce ‘move Sheffield Wednesday forward again’

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce says he will draw on his experiences as Aston Villa manager when it comes to negotiating summer transfer business.

The Owls chief is set to oversee a summer of transition at Hillsborough with the futures of nine out of contract players, four loan players and deals for potential new signings all to be decided in the coming months.

But Bruce says he is prepared for the task at hand despite the challenges – and financial restrictions – that could face him at S6 over the coming months.

Speaking at The Star’s 13th Annual Football Awards, Bruce said: “Look I think we all know it is going to be difficult because of the financial situation of a lot of clubs in the Championship so that didn’t put me off.

“The vast majority at Aston Villa, the squad we put together this summer and last summer was made up of four or five loans.

“We used the loan market and the free market very, very well.

“I have to sit down with the chairman in the next few days and see where we can go, what we can do and what we can try and do and move the club forward again.”

Bruce added both Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar on loan deals from Newcastle United in the January transfer window, as well as securing a permanent deal for former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Dominic Iorfa.

Fan favourite Michael Hector and midfielder Josh Onomah are also on loan deals from Chelsea and Tottenham respectively, so are due to return to their parent clubs at the end of the campaign.