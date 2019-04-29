Star Football Awards 2019: Sheffield United are big winners at 13th annual ceremony

Have your say

Sheffield United were the big winners at the 13th annual Star Football Awards on Monday night.

Fresh from winning promotion to the Premier League, the Blades were named Team of the Year with boss Chris Wilder named Manager of the Year at the ceremony at the DoubleTree Hilton in Meadowhead.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson was handed the Gordon Banks Young Player of the Year prize, given to the top performer who was 21 or younger at the start of the season.

Blades’ legend Keith Edwards was the latest inductee into the Star Football Hall of Fame, joining past inductees Chris Waddle, Tony Currie, Brian Deane, David Hirst, John Sheridan and Ronnie Moore.

And Billy Sharp received the Outstanding Achievement award after becoming the leading English goalscorer since the turn of the Millennium.

Rotherham-born former England goalkeeper David Seaman was handed the Derek Dooley Lifetime Achievement award in honour of his remarkable career at the top of the game.

Michael Hector was named Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year with Chris Basham taking the United prize.

Nigeria international Semi Ajayi claimed the Rotherham United prize with midfielder Alex Mowatt given the nod for the Barnsley award.

Ben Whiteman was named Doncaster Rovers Player of the Year while Will Evans claimed the Chesterfield award.

Megan Tinsley was Sheffield FC Ladies Player of the Year, Olivia Cook took the Doncaster Rovers Belles prize and Jade Pennock was selected as the leading player from Sheffield United Women.

Pioneers of women’s football Doncaster Belles were given the Special Award in honour of their 50th anniversary.

A full rundown of the awards will feature in next Monday’s edition of The Star.