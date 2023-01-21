Fleetwood Town completed the signing of Celtic youngster Scott Robertson just before the Friday deadline for him to make his debut at Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

But at last update the 21-year-old – who is no stranger to football in South Yorkshre having enjoyed a loan stint with Doncaster Rovers in 2021 – was still awaiting international clearance on his eligibility.

The registration process is usually a straightforward procedure depending on the circumstances and midfielder Robertson will likely be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The permanent deal sees Robertson sign on at Highbury on a two-and-a-half year deal and was in no small part down to the positive relationship Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has with his old club Celtic.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 17: Scott Robertson of Celtic controls the ball during the Sydney Super Cup match between Celtic and Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's a fantastic signing for the club and I'm delighted to get it over the line,” Brown said. “I knew him from my time with Celtic and have had the opportunity to see him grow as a person and a player over the years.

“I'm sure he'll be great for the club; both myself and Scott have a bond with Celtic and they were brilliant to deal with throughout the move.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: