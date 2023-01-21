But at last update the 21-year-old – who is no stranger to football in South Yorkshre having enjoyed a loan stint with Doncaster Rovers in 2021 – was still awaiting international clearance on his eligibility.
The registration process is usually a straightforward procedure depending on the circumstances and midfielder Robertson will likely be available.
The permanent deal sees Robertson sign on at Highbury on a two-and-a-half year deal and was in no small part down to the positive relationship Fleetwood boss Scott Brown has with his old club Celtic.
“He's a fantastic signing for the club and I'm delighted to get it over the line,” Brown said. “I knew him from my time with Celtic and have had the opportunity to see him grow as a person and a player over the years.
“I'm sure he'll be great for the club; both myself and Scott have a bond with Celtic and they were brilliant to deal with throughout the move.”