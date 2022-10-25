Plenty of fans driving down Penistone Road on Tuesday noticed a man with his paintbrushes by the Kop’s turnstiles, with several wondering what exactly what was going on as he set to work on the bricks.

The Star delved into the matter to find out what was happening, and it turns out that Wednesday have organised for a few original pieces to be put together on the walls outside Hillsborough, with lifelong Owl, Luke Horton, being the painter chosen for the collaboration as the club look to keep things local.

Horton will be working his way down the wall on the main road outside Wednesday’s stadium as he plays his part in giving the storied venue a bit of a makeover, and there are hopes that – weather permitting - it could even be completed by the time Burton Albion come to town on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, fans will get their first experience of the new state-of-the-art floodlight system on Wednesday evening when the Owls play host to Bristol Rovers, with a light show taking place just before kick off.

The club say that the LED system is ‘designed to save energy’ and ‘provide a greener solution’, while adding that ‘the Lux Levels are far in excess of League One and Championship regulations’.

Wednesday face Rovers at 8pm as they seek a return to winning ways following their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City.

Luke Horton working on a mural outside Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium.

Plenty of fans noticed it when driving past on Penistone Road.

Plans are in place to do a host of pieces on the wall outside the Kop end.

