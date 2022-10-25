The 21-year-old has impressed during his loan spell from Cardiff City so far, putting in a number of strong performances in Wednesday colours as he becomes one of the first names on Darren Moore’s teamsheet.

McGuinness, who was a standout performer against Lincoln City over the weekend, says that his focus is promotion, and is hoping to play his part in making sure that happens – both for the club and himself.

He doesn’t, however, know what the future holds…

Speaking to The Star, the centre back said, “For me, this move was definitely for me to get my head down, get minutes, and perform… You never know what’ll happen in your career, but if I can keep performing then hopefully I can help get Wednesday promoted and do well this season. Then that’ll obviously benefit me in the long run.

“The main focus now is with Sheffield Wednesday at the minute, and hopefully help them get promoted.”

McGuinness also went on to add how he had to be proactive in getting his loan move away from Cardiff, saying that he ‘needed to do something’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McGuinness has impressed during his time at Sheffield Wednesday so far.

“It all happened very quickly,” he explained. “It was a bit of a strange situation, but I’m 21-years-old, I needed to be playing. I couldn’t sit around and twiddle my thumbs - I needed to do something.

“So I was proactive, and as soon as the Gaffer (Moore) showed interest I jumped straight on it. And here I am.”

The defender is expected to start once again on against Bristol Rovers.