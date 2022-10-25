The Owls and the Gas will lock horns on Wednesday evening as Moore’s side look to get back to winning ways after their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City, while Rovers are out to extend their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions.

Barton’s side have won five of their seven matches in October so far, and his opposite number has waxed lyrical about the work that has been done since his arrival at the club.

"He has done a superb job,” Moore told the media. “I like Joey and I'm looking forward to seeing him and his team. We get on really well.

"I think he has done a fantastic job at Bristol Rovers. From when he first arrived at the club to where he has taken them, he has given them hope and momentum. I think he has done really, really well.

"I have always got on well with Joey and I'm looking forward to seeing him on Wednesday but I think he has done a magnificent job.”

He also touched on his own relationship with the Rovers boss, saying, “We get on really well. He knows and understands the game. He understands the industry.

"Bristol Rovers will be a tough team with how Joey sets them up and the mentality he gives them.