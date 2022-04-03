You see, there’s part of the defender’s mind that feels like he might still be at Wednesday in some capacity if things had gone differently…

“When I signed my last contract at Sheffield Wednesday I had the option to sign for one year or two years,” he told The Star. “And I think I picked the wrong one. If I’d signed for two years then I think I might still be in Sheffield.”

There’s a smile on his face as I walk through the door at Nonnas… Pudil has just ordered a coffee, and his little girl is eagerly awaiting some scrambled eggs. Two leaflets for his charity game lay on the table in front of him.

It’s been years since the former Czech Republic international pulled on a Wednesday shirt, but Sheffield is home now. His young family is here, he’s got friends here, and he’s busy scoring ridiculous freekicks in the Sheffield & District Fair Play League for Hammer & Pincers FC.

And while he may still be retired if he’d chosen that two-year contract in S6, the former defender admits that he’d rather have spent the last few years of his career part of the setup at Wednesday – even if it meant spending time on the bench.

“Steve Bruce came in and told me that he didn’t need me anymore,” he explained. “And then he left… I think if I’d signed for that extra year then the next manager may have kept me, even if it was on the bench or as second choice. Looking back, I’d rather have stayed here than go back to the Czech Republic. I’d rather have spent those years on the bench at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I always tried to do my best every single game, I knew that I wasn’t the most special player who was skilful or whatever, but I knew what I could do. I was a hard worker, a runner, and always did whatever the team needed from me. I like to think that the fans appreciated those things.”

“When I arrived I knew they were a historical club, and that they had had a few tough years... But I settled well as soon as I came. I never have any trouble when I come to a new club - I’m never involved in any troubles or anything. To be fair, if you go to a club and you’re playing well then the players will take to you sooner anyway.

“It was a great group - there was a big bond there. It was so nice. After the game we could go out for a beer, and you think that you could see that we really liked each other - we always stayed behind each other.

“We had fun in our sessions, the environment was always good… I’m not surprised that Carlos has done so well - as soon as I arrived I could see his vision and see that he was a nice guy as well. I still keep in touch with him, and he’s doing a brilliant job.

“That season when we started to play well, the crowds just kept going up… There was 18,000 people, then 25,000 people, then we ended up with the games when we played Arsenal and Brighton and there were even more - I will never, ever forget that home game against Brighton. When the lights all came out.

“Another moment I’ll always remember was coming out of Wembley – our hotel was by the stadium and the fans were still almost celebrating outside… They were saying to us ‘No worries’ and ‘We had a great season’ - they said ‘Heads up, next season we go again’. I’ll never forget that feeling - we were sad, but we felt like we’d done them proud.”

It was Wednesday’s nearly moment – they were a Play-Off final away from the Premier League, and Pudil certainly played his part in the push alongside the likes of current captain, Barry Bannan, and as well as Gary Hooper, Kieran Lee, Tom Lees, and a man that the former Watford man knows very well – Fernando Forestieri.

“It was nice having Nando there when I first arrived, because I knew him, but he didn’t speak much English then,” Pudil explained. “He was funny though, and yeah, it was nice having him there.

“With Nando, though, he can be the best player on the pitch - or you want to kill him. They were the only two ways with him, there was no in-between. I love him, I love his personality.”

That team has dispersed, now. Of the 18-man squad that went to Wembley in 2016 only four are still playing at Wednesday – but a bit of a reunion is on the cards for next month.

Pudil has teamed up with the Owls for a special charity game that will see a team of Czech internationals go up against some Wednesday legends – and there are already some of his former teammates signed up for the cause.

Glenn Loovens and Ross Wallace have signed up in aid of Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield and Real Top Praha, and there’s also a chance that José Semedo could make an emotional Hillsborough return.

There’s a chance Pudil turns out for both teams on May 14th – but whatever happens, he’s looking forward to it.

“I’m ready for another 90 minutes,” he said. “I need to thank Sheffield Wednesday and their community programme for helping to organise it, and I can’t wait. I had a great time at Wednesday, I love the city, I love the people, and I love the ground…