The Owls have had a solid enough start to 2022/23, picking up 20 points from their opening 10 games and maintaining their spot in the top six as they look to make sure they climb back into the Championship at the second time of asking.

We took a look at the current SkyBet odds to see who they see as the favourites to get out of the third tier this season – and Wednesdayites will certainly be hoping that they’re onto something.

It’s Ipswich Town – who have only lost the once this season – that remain the bookies favourites with almost a quarter of the campaign gone, but they also have league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, as well as Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth all at 3/1 or less for promotion.

Wednesday face Port Vale this weekend and could potentially go top of the table if they pick up three points and results elsewhere go their way.

Undefined: readMore

1. Burton Albion - 250/1 Rock bottom of League One at this point, and it would already take a major turnaround in order for this season not to be a relegation battle. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Morecambe - 250/1 A tough season is expected for Morecambe as they look to stay in League One - they're currently second bottom and have scored less than any other team. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cheltenham Town - 250/1 They're in 20th place in League One at this present moment. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers - 150/1 It was always going to be a tough campaign after promotion, and their current form suggests it could be a long season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales