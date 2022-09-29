League One odds: Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich ahead of Portsmouth et al after 10 games - gallery
Sheffield Wednesday remain amongst the bookies favourites when it comes to getting promoted out of League One this season.
The Owls have had a solid enough start to 2022/23, picking up 20 points from their opening 10 games and maintaining their spot in the top six as they look to make sure they climb back into the Championship at the second time of asking.
We took a look at the current SkyBet odds to see who they see as the favourites to get out of the third tier this season – and Wednesdayites will certainly be hoping that they’re onto something.
It’s Ipswich Town – who have only lost the once this season – that remain the bookies favourites with almost a quarter of the campaign gone, but they also have league leaders, Plymouth Argyle, as well as Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth all at 3/1 or less for promotion.
Wednesday face Port Vale this weekend and could potentially go top of the table if they pick up three points and results elsewhere go their way.