Sheffield Wednesday’s new international signing excited for Women’s FA Cup clash
Sheffield Wednesday Ladies have a new international signing on their books, and she’s hoping to help them progress in the Women’s FA Cup.
Josie Cummings, who hails from London but plays for Gibraltar at international level, has a degree in Fine Arts at Sheffield Hallam University, and is now working towards becoming a qualified secondary school teacher in Art & Design - as well as a football coach.
The next immediate challenge, however, is trying to see off West Riding Prem side, Morley Town, on Sunday afternoon and try to book their spot in the next round of qualifying.
“We’re excited!” she told the club. “That last cup win against Cleethorpes went really well - especially since it was my first game and we won… Hopefully we can win again and get some goals. Yeah, very exciting!
“Honestly, the squad are such a lovely group. The atmosphere is nice and the environment is good. I feel really happy and welcomed, which is so nice.
“It’s still early in the season. As we play more and we can develop and improve, fitness wise, tactically, playing as a team, I think we’ll build some momentum and start to see the results.”
The 23-year-old also touched on her international experience with Gibraltar, for whom she’s already made five appearances.
Cummings explained, “When I was 16 I got spotted playing for my club side in Gibraltar, Manchester 62. They asked me to train with the National team and since then I’ve been playing international football.
“I love it. I do. It’s a different experience, especially when playing different countries at different levels. It’s really good for my development.”