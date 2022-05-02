Key Sheffield Wednesday duo highlight Owls mentality after yet another comeback

The Owls have had issues when falling behind in recent years, and it got to a point where when the opposition scored first, there wasn’t much chance of them mounting a comeback.

Under Darren Moore, however, that seems to have changed.

Wednesday picked up just one point after falling behind last season - losing 23 of the 24 matches when they found themselves behind, and in the three seasons before that won a total of just two matches from losing positions.

This season alone they’ve won four. And their 16 points when falling behind has only been bettered in two seasons since their last relegation to League One in 2009/10.

The manager has noticed the change, and says the fans have helped them get the job done – most recently against Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth.

“You’re never going to get it all your own way,” Moore said, “But if we do go a goal down then it’s not the end of the match - we can get back in it.

“The players can see it now. There’ve been times when we’ve gone a goal down and fought back, and that’s testament to where we are as a football club and where we’re going.

“That’s a credit to everybody really, I felt the atmosphere helped. Against Portsmouth it could’ve been a very difficult game after going a goal down - because they’re a good team - but we did a lot of homework on them and I’m really pleased that they responded the way they did.”

Meanwhile, goalscoring hero from the weekend, George Byers, says that this group of players are close – and always feel like they can get back into games.

He told The Star, “It’s just about resetting and refocusing… We feel that if we go behind then we know we’re capable of winning every game that we play. So it’s just about performing to those levels.