Key man ruled out as Sheffield Wednesday travel to Peterborough United
Sheffield Wednesday have one less player to worry about when Peterborough United come to town after Kwame Poku was ruled out of the tie.
Poku had a tremendous preseason over the summer, however he then picked up a calf injury on the opening day against Cheltenham Town and is currently in the process of recovering from it.
His manager, Grant McCann, suggested that they could play the 21-year-old for the clash with the Owls and he might get through it, but that it’s simply not a risk that they’re willing to take.
Meanwhile, Dan Butler, Ollie Norburn and Manu Fernandez remain sidelined.
Speaking before the game, McCann told the media, “Kwame is not ready, but he’s not far away. He’s been running and sprinting so could we rush him back to play tomorrow or Saturday? Possibly, but we won’t because there remains a risk of aggravating the problem and he would then be out for longer.
"He’s too valuable a player and it’s too early in the season for that. We want him back as quickly as possible, but he is to be 100% right…
"Dan Butler was back on the grass today which was great to see. He’s still a little way off and he will probably have to play several U21 matches to get him back up to full fitness.
"Ollie Norburn has been lapping the field which was also good to see. He’s also a way off returning, but seeing injured players back out running and working gives the other players a lift.”