The Owls play host to the Potters as part of what has become a massive relegation battle in the Championship, and this afternoon’s game offers another opportunity for Danny Röhl’s side to climb out of the bottom three if results go their way.

Wednesday did brilliantly in midweek to fight back against in-form Norwich City to earn a 2-2 draw, and with other results going their way before this weekend it opened things up again. A shock victory for Plymouth Argyle over Leicester City last night gave them a big boost, but victory this afternoon would take the Owls 21st if Huddersfield Town don’t beat Bristol City.

Röhl has made changes once again as his side seek three points on home soil, and the big boost comes in the shape of Iké Ugbo as he returns to the starting XI after missing the Norwich game, while Will Vaulks is also back into the XI following his superb cameo in midweek.

Here’s how the two teams line up: