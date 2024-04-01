Key man returns as Sheffield Wednesday XI v Middlesbrough is confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls have another chance to climb out of the bottom three this afternoon if things go their way, but face a Boro side who are unbeaten in five in the Championship and fighting to keep their already slim hopes of a top six finish alive.

Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, has made just the one change to his starting XI as Bannan comes in for Liam Palmer, but there's good news on the bench as well as Ian Poveda makes his return to the matchday squad - there's no place for Di'Shon Bernard, however, despite him making the trip to the Riverside.

Here's how the two sides line up:

Some prematch reading for you:

