Sheffield Wednesday duo looking likely to leave in summer of change

Both Luke Cook and Adam Alimi-Adetoro joined the Owls at the start of the 2022/23 season, coming on board to bolster the youth ranks having impressed on trial at Middlewood Road in the weeks before.

Now though, with Cook (21) and Alimi-Adetoro (22) among the older players in the current crop of U21s, The Star is led to believe that both are looking set to move on in search of a new challenge elsewhere once their current deals come to an end.

The pair signed two-year contracts with an option to extend when they joined in 2022, however – like teammate, Jay Glover – it’s understood that there are currently no plans to exercise them.

Cook and Alimi-Adetoro have made one appearance each at senior level for the Owls, both coming under Darren Moore in cup games last season, and they've been regulars in the U21s in 2023/24 in what has been a very solid campaign for Andy Holdsworth's outfit so far.

Wednesday will currently be in the process of evaluating things within the youth ranks ahead of another summer of change at Hillsborough, with decisions being taken shortly with regards to extensions and the offering of professional terms to those in the U21s and U18s.

