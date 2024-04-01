Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There has been concern over the 24-year-old's fitness after he limped off during the defeat Ipswich Town before the international break, and he was forced to withdraw from national team duty with Colombia due to the muscle injury that he sustained in that fixture.

Some had been worried that he may face a lengthy spell on the sidelines, something that would have been a horror blow for the Owls' survival push, however Danny Röhl recently said that he'd been back out on the grass at Middlewood Road and was inching towards a return to action.

Now, with Wednesday hoping to climb out of the bottom three at the Riverside this afternoon, there is hope that 'Pov' could make his comeback after he took to Instagram with a simple message of 'And we're off' as the players made their way up to Teesside.

Of course it remains to be seen what part, if any, the Leeds United loanee will play in this afternoon's fixture, but the fact that he's back in the mix is at least a positive that Wednesdayites can enjoy as they wait for the game to get underway at 3pm this afternoon.

There's no word as yet with regards to who else could make their returns as Wednesday look to the likes of Di'Shon Bernard, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson, however it's likely that Barry Bannan will be back in the starting XI in a few hours' time after his 20 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City.

