Danny Röhl was always going to have to make at least one change due to Di'Shon Bernard's suspension, and it turns out that that's the only one he has made as they go up against the Millers at the New York Stadium.

Bernard makes way for Akin Famewo following his return from injury, but the other 10 players are unchanged from the side that beat Bristol City and Millwall in the last two Championship fixtures.

Wednesday could go level with Queens Park Rangers and Stoke City on 35 points if they manage to pick up all three points in this South Yorkshire derby, and if that's not an incentive for Röhl and his boys then nothing will be...

