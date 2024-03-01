Sheffield Wednesday confirm new defensive signing after successful training spell
The Star reported recently that the 19-year-old had been given an extended trial spell at Wednesday as he sought the next step in his career after leaving Burnley in the summer, and now it’s been announced that he has penned a professional deal at S6.
Otegbayo has turned out for the U21s on a number of occasions recently, and he says that he’s been made to feel really welcome since coming on board at Middlewood Road.
Speaking to the club’s official website he said, “I’m very, very pleased to sign my first professional deal. It’s been a long time coming and I’m over the moon! It’s been a tough journey but I kept on working and it’s an overwhelming feeling.
“Once I came here to Sheffield Wednesday, all the lads made me feel very welcome and it just felt right. The way we play and the standards here, I loved it straight away.
“I’m a ball-playing centre back, I like to play passes long and short, and I love to get stuck in! I’ve played a couple of games already and I’ve really enjoyed it. I need to keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully push on from there.”
Otegbayo joined Burnley from Cobh Ramblers in 2022, but left the club last year – he’ll now be looking to kick on in blue and white now that his move to the Owls has been signed and sealed.