Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson, whose side host derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images.

Rotherham United fans have forever been teased a little about the South Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday, with Owls fans typically calling it the Millers' 'Cup Final'.

Some Wednesdayites, whether they actually believe it or not, will often dismiss the fixtures as less important to them than their rivals on the other side of the city limits but this one is different.

With both teams involved in a battle to stay in the Championship, the match has greater significance and that wasn't lost on Millers' boss Leam Richardson, when asked who he felt this one mattered more to.

"It matters to both clubs," he said. "You want to be on the positive side of the result. Derbies are for the fans. It's the bragging rights. The message to the players this week has been, make sure we give a really strong account of ourselves against a good team. They're our local rivals and we want to make sure we come out on top.

"We're more focused on ourselves. We're not really concerned about them. When that ball moves on Saturday we want to make sure we win 99.9 per cent of the duels. We know the qualities they bring but we also know what it takes to compete. We need to be as controlled and aggressive as we can be."