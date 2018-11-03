Sheffield Wednesday brought on their 4-0 hammering to Norwich City themselves according to boss Jos Luhukay.

Shambolic Owls defending gifted the Canaries a 3-0 lead in 10 remarkable minutes at Hillsborough as Teemu Pukki (2) and Emiliano Buendia took advantage of a blundering backline.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay during the Owls' 4-0 defeat to Norwich City......Pic Steve Ellis

Dennis Srbeny made it 4-0 with 10 minutes remaining after a poor kick out from Cameron Dawson to rub salt into the wound and make it four straight defeats for the Owls.

Norwich had also missed an early penalty but Wednesday appeared to improve after that, only for Luhukay’s side to turn in an abject performance after the break.

As far as Luhukay was concerned, they only had themselves to blame.

"Everyone can see we are not consistent enough in our defending work," Luhukay told The Star.

"It was too easy, how we gave the goals away. You cannot win games when you give goals so easily away.

"We do not have the stability that we need. In the beginning of the game we had two or three good moments to score. It was a very, very disappointing game for us.

"I think we have the character - they did not give up - but when you don't have 100 per cent confidence or trust, it's not easy. We must fight to do better."

