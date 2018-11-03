Shambolic second half defending saw Sheffield Wednesday go down 4-0 at home to Norwich City.

The Canaries missed an early penalty when Cameron Dawson denied Mario Vrancic, after Tom Lees had him down, though the spot kick was shocking.

Wednesday grew into the game and were the better of two distinctly average teams going in at the break, but that would all change after the restart.

On 51 minutes Teemu Pukki knocked in from close range after an initial effort had been deflected off Daniel Pudil. Wednesday had ample opportunity to clear beforehand.

Five minutes later Emi Buendia slotted home after yet more abject defending and capping off an incredible 10 minute spell, Pukki grabbed his second from a few yards out on 61 minutes with the Owls defence all over the place.

Incredibly it took 70 minutes for Jos Luhukay to make a change with Lucas Joao coming on for the anonymous Atdhe Nuhiu. It was far too late.

To rub salt into the wound and sum up the day’s events, a poor kick out by Dawson landed at the feet of Vrancic and he fed substitute Dennis Srbeny to add the fourth.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Lees, Pudil, Penney; Pelupessy, Bannan, Onomah, Reach; Nuhiu, Fletcher. Subs: Wildsmith, Fox, Thorniley, Baker, Hector, Preston, Joao.