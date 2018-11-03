Dom Howson's player ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday’s players fared against Norwich City

Sheffield Wednesday crashed to a humiliating 4-0 home defeat to new Championship leaders Norwich City.

Second half goals by Teemu Pukki (2), Em Buendia and substitute Dennis Srbeny condemned the Owls to a fourth successive defeat.

The Star's Dom Howson analyses how Jos Luhukay’s players performed at Hillsborough.

Cameron Dawson 5

Guessed the right way to keep out Mario Vrancic's shocking sixth minute penalty. The stuttering run up and sidefoot finish from Vrancic was awful but credit Dawson for making the save. Was at fault for Norwich's fourth as Vrancic seized on his poor pass but produced three outstanding stops to stop the Canaries from winning by an even greater margin.

Liam Palmer 5

The full-back grafted hard but struggled to get forward in the second half. Was easily beaten by the skilful Hernandez near the byline as Norwich took complete control of the contest after the break.

Tom Lees 5

Clumsy foul on Vrancic to give away the penalty. Recovered well from that early aberration by putting in a series of good tackles to frustrate Norwich in the opening 45 minutes. Was part of backline which was ripped apart in the second period.

Daniel Pudil 5

The Czech Republic international, preferred to Michael Hector at centre-half, unlucky for the opener as Vrancic's ambitious effort hit him and dropped kindly to Pukki. Never gave in but was powerless to stop Norwich's second half onslaught.

Matt Penney 5

Buoyed after signing his new contract, the youngster looked lively in the first half on his return to the side. Penney, deployed at left-back, forced Norwich goalkeeper Krul into a routine first half save.

Joey Pelupessy 5

Other than a couple of crunching tackles, the Dutchman contributed little. He was busy in the first half but anonymous in the second. Wednesday fans are still waiting to see the best of Pelupessy on a consistent basis.

Josh Onomah 4

Wasted a glorious chance to put Wednesday ahead in the third minute following good work by Adam Reach on the left wing. The Tottenham Hotspur's loanee lashed over from eight yards with the goal at his mercy. Could have been a different story had that gone in. Was too often sloppy in possession.

Barry Bannan 5

His ferocious 37th minute strike was turned away by Krul. Picked up his seventh booking of the campaign after clashing with Emi Buendia. Like his teammates, he found it tough going in a one-sided second half.

Adam Reach 6

The attacking midfielder, stationed on the left wing, always tried to make things happen. Unleashed a rasping left foot drive in the first half which Krul was equal to, with Onomah drilling over the rebound.

Atdhe Nuhiu 4

Norwich's big centre-backs comfortably nullified his threat. Only had one opportunity, a weak right foot shot which was easily gathered by Krul. Looks devoid of confidence and belief after a barren run in front of goal.

Steven Fletcher 6

The best of Wednesday's forwards for the second week running. Impossible to fault the big Scot's effort. Fletcher worked hard with and without the ball. Was let down by too many of his teammates.

Substitutes:

Lucas Joao (70) 5

Had a shot charged down before collecting a yellow card for a foul on Maz Aarons. The damage was already done by the time the Portugal international was introduced. It was baffling and inexplicable why Luhukay did not bring him on sooner.

Jordan Thorniley (82) n/a

Fraser Preston (87) n/a