The 32-year-old is a fan favourite at Hillsborough given his efforts in Owls colours for several years now, and has now managed to become one of the first names on Darren Moore’s teamsheet having made the centre back spot alongside Dominic Iorfa his own.

Hutchinson had to miss the win over Rotherham United and Morecambe due to a niggle he picked up against Fleetwood Town, but he’s now fit again and back in contention for this weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

It remains to be seen if the former Chelsea man will be thrown straight back into the XI against the Pilgrims, but he says that his relationship with the manager has played a big role in why he’s managed to get his mojo back in blue and white.

When asked about his impressive tally of games since returning to Hillsborough earlier in the year, ‘Hutch’ told The Star, “The reason I’ve been able to do that is because I’ve been managed properly… Since Carlos, I was made to train every day and play every game - sometimes my body can’t do that, it’s just the way it is.

“But Thommo knows me inside out, so he looked after me straight away. I’m a man about it, so when I needed to have a rest then I’d do that. And it’s the same with the gaffer - it’s the best thing about him.

“He looks after people that need it. He gives a kick up the bum to players that if they need it. He knows what he’s doing, can read people, and that’s a great quality to have as a leader and a manager.”

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson clatters into a tackle with former Owl, Sean Clare.

He also went on to say, “At the end of the day the main thing is the game… All I want to do is play football, so as long as I’m fit for the games and performing, we have a great relationship and that’s what happens.”